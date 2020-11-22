John Harbaugh, Ravens take exception to Titans’ pregame huddle over logo

The Titans held a huddle minutes before their Week 11 game in Baltimore right on the Ravens’ midfield logo. John Harbaugh didn’t like it.

The CBS broadcast showed what looked like the majority of Tennessee’s active roster temporarily gathered on top of Baltimore’s logo. After their huddle broke up, the Ravens coach came to meet some of the Titans for a shouting match.

The two Tennessee players coming toward Harbaugh are cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11). A few of Butler’s choice words appear to be the type that we’ll avoid writing on this page.

CBS went on to show footage of Harbaugh and Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel discussing the incident further; with masks on, however, it’s impossible to know what they were saying. The officials spoke with the coaches, too.

Football games aren’t without pregame skirmishes, and while they sometimes appear to happen for no reason, some of the emotion in this one likely stems from Tennessee knocking Baltimore out of the AFC playoffs last season in the divisional round. Despite Baltimore’s 14-2 regular-season record — and the presence of MVP Lamar Jackson — the Titans handled the Ravens in a 28-12 win. They were knocked out by the Chiefs the following week.

Jackson played poorly against the Titans a season ago, and he has a chance at some redemption in Baltimore in Week 11. Sporting News’ Dan Bernstein covered that more here. But Jackson at least went with the cliche, “That was last year,” in the leadup to this rematch.

The pregame conflict suggests that last year hasn’t been totally forgotten.