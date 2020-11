Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens was an important one for the AFC playoff picture, and tempers boiled over before the opening kickoff.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to take exception to a group of Titans players gathering on Baltimore’s midfield logo at M,amp;T Bank Stadium before the game. When Harbaugh walked over to seemingly confront the Titans, Butler became animated and started shouting at him. The two were quickly separated.