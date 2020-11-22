Joey King Dons Dinosaur Costume to Safely Hug Grandma on Her Birthday Amid Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Kissing Booth’ actress turns into a dinosaur as she’s covered up from head to toe in an animal costume to help her elderly relative celebrate birthday amid pandemic.

–

Joey King got creative so she could safely visit her elderly grandmother and give her a hug on her birthday.

The 21-year-old actress hasn’t been able to have contact with her grandma Elaine since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March (20) but taking to Instagram, “The Kissing Booth” star shared how a dinosaur costume allowed them to safely embrace her after eight months.

“Safely hugged my grandma for the first time since March,” Joey captioned a photo on her Instagram page.

<br />

In her own post, Joey’s mum Jamie penned, “@joeyking figured out a way to give her grandma her first hug since March!!! @redsfarrar Happy Birthday to the matriarch of this family.”

“You taught us all how to be strong, thoughtful woman,” she continued, adding, “You are the best mother of the mother!!”

<br />

Joey King recently admitted to having “a really hard time” during the Covid-19 lockdown. “I was getting kind of depressed for a while,” she told E! News at the People’s Choice Awards. “Was actively sabotaging myself and not doing anything creative, not doing anything that made me feel good.”

She eventually took up a new hobby to spend her idle times. “This sounds so stupid, but it’s true, I started building dioramas,” she opened up. “And I made a diorama at home and it made me feel so proud and happy. And I was like, ‘Maybe I should get back on the saddle?’ ”