Joe Burrow confirms he’s out for season

Before exiting, Burrow completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. He also had 2 carries for 12 yards.

The LSU product has shrugged off some pretty big tackles this season, including one from Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young on Sunday, who caused Burrow to fumble at the goal line in the second quarter.

Burrow entered Sunday’s game with a 2-6-1 record, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,485 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions with 35 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Finley is in line to start for the Bengals for the remainder of the season.