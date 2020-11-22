Joe Burrow confirms he’s out for season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed Sunday that he suffered a season-ending injury against the Washington Football Team.
Burrow was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest and didn’t return. Injury analyst Mario Pilato of Pro Football Focus says Burrow hyperextended his leg and possibly suffered a torn ACL and/or an MCL injury. The rookie QB didn’t confirm what kind of injury he suffered, but did say he’ll be back better than ever next season next year.
Before exiting, Burrow completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. He also had 2 carries for 12 yards.
The LSU product has shrugged off some pretty big tackles this season, including one from Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young on Sunday, who caused Burrow to fumble at the goal line in the second quarter.
Burrow entered Sunday’s game with a 2-6-1 record, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,485 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions with 35 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Finley is in line to start for the Bengals for the remainder of the season.
