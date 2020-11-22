Jeremih Transferred Out Of ICU Amid Coronavirus Fight!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

R&B singer Jeremih has been in the intensive care unit for several days after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement obtained by Billboard on Saturday from a spokesperson for Jeremih’s family and team, “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

IDRIS ELBA TALKS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

