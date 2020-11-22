Jeremih Transferred Out Of ICU Amid Coronavirus Fight!!

R&B singer Jeremih has been in the intensive care unit for several days after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement obtained by Billboard on Saturday from a spokesperson for Jeremih’s family and team, “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

IDRIS ELBA TALKS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Jeremih is one of several celebrities to have contracted the novel coronavirus this year, including Idris Elba, Scarface, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Babyface, Slim Thug, Khloe Kardashian and Tom Hanks.

Just days ago, Jeremih’s family spoke to CNN to urge people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” they said in a statement provided to CNN. “Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”