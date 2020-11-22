Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Short Hairdo at the 2020 American Music Awards

The beauty mogul’s new ‘do wasn’t the only focus of the night. In true J.Lo fashion, her Balmain ensemble was a total knockout. She lit up on the red carpet wearing a shimmery silver two-piece that featured an explosion of rhinestones.

Her top brought the drama as it was designed with larger-than-life sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her skirt was also a sight to see with its thigh-high slit.

All in all, Jennifer had a major style moment at the 2020 AMAs. And if her red carpet ensemble is any indication, it’s safe to say her performance with Maluma during tonight’s ceremony will be one to remember.

The dynamic duo, who are both starring in the upcoming film Marry Me, will take center stage to sing their new tunes, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” from the soundtrack.