Jeezy Speaks On Freddie Gibbs Beef

Bradley Lamb
Jeezy reignited his beef earlier this week when he released his single, “Therapy for My Soul,” which took aim at fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs.

Gibbs responded to Jeezy online with a few memes and tweets, but during a recent interview with Hot 97 — Jeezy insisted that he wasn’t pressed over his ongoing dispute with his former artist.

JEEZY TALKS PRESIDENT TRUMP

 “I got too many things to do. And if I go see my therapist, you know, I’m not going to care to hear what he says after my session. And basically, the world was my therapist. I went in and I said what I said. I wrote down what I wrote down and that’s to get it out of my head in that closet and I was done with it,” he said during the interview.

