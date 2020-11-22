Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Stepped Out In Coordinated Outfits During A Recent Date Night

Roommates, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are continuing on their quest to become #CoupleGoals, as they are frequently posted up on social media giving us glimpses of their relationship. However, their latest photo proves that the couple that coordinates together slays together, with Jeezy and Jeannie looking red carpet-ready.

With a newly released album and impending nuptials on the horizon, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have a lot to celebrate these days—and they are definitely not holding back on sharing their love on social media with their fans.

In a recent photo of the two, they are dressed to impress, with Jeannie in a form-fitting evening gown along with Jeezy in a formal suit without the matching jacket. This isn’t the first time they have showed off their mutual fashion sense, as they attended NYFW together back in February with various coordinated looks.

In a recent interview to promote his new album, Jeezy addressed the widespread criticism Jeannie has received for her previous comment about Black men prior to their relationship, referring to them as “Black meat on the side.”

Jeezy responded with the following:

“I’m a tell you how real she is. Before we even started dating, we had that conversation. First thing, when we really talked, she sat me down. She said, ‘Listen, it was something I said, and it might have gotten taken out of context, and I want you to listen to it in its entirety.’ I did. I know her people. I know her family. I ain’t never felt no sense of racism. She comes from the Bay. That’s Black culture. She knows E-40 better than me!”

As of right now, the two have not set a wedding date following their engagement back in April.

