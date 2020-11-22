Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell sign max extensions

Another dramatic day of NBA free agency has seen young stars rewarded with huge max extensions to stay with the teams that drafted them.

All Stars Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell both inked life-changing deals with their respective teams.

Tatum signed the richest deal of this free agency, a $US200m ($273m AUD) rookie max extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The five-year deal reportedly includes a player option after the fourth year of the deal in 2025.

Jayson Tatum signed a huge extenstion. (Getty)

Mitchell reportedly agreed to a $267 million deal to remain with the Utah Jazz but that figure could increase with performance bonuses which could see him have one of the biggest deals in free agency.

The Lakers are looking to add to their championship team and are finalising a deal with veteran Marc Gasol.

After trading JaVale McGee and his $US4.2m contract to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers add the championship-winning big man.

Gasol joins the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Motrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder as new additions to the Lakers.

They also picked up Wesley Matthews on a one-year, $US3.6M deal as a shooting option for Danny Green.

And pulling out of the bubble has paid off for Washington star Davis Bertans after he finalised a five-year, $US80 million contract extension with the Wizards.