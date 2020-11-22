Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.26% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.26%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 4.03% or 730 points to trade at 18840 at the close. Meanwhile, Maytronics (TASE:) added 3.40% or 151 points to end at 4591 and Matrix (TASE:) was up 2.64% or 193 points to 7494 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.76% or 71 points to trade at 3967 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) declined 1.34% or 30 points to end at 2217 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.13% or 50 points to 4380.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 246 to 148 and 29 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.29% or 0.54 to $42.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $45.07 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.44% or 8.25 to trade at $1869.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.18% to 3.3399, while EUR/ILS fell 0.31% to 3.9603.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.393.