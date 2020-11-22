How to prep your PlayStation 4 for sale

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

With the next generation of consoles officially here, many people may be looking to trade in or sell their older systems in order to pick up the newest version. Whether you’re ready to pick up a PS5 or just looking to get rid of your PS4 system, there’s some things that must be done before you part with it and I’m not just talking about making sure it’s clean. With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide on what steps you should take in order to prep your PS4 for sale.

Products used in this guide

How to back up the data on your PS4

The first thing you’re going to want to do is to make sure you have all the parts together. Making sure that everything is in proper working order is probably important as well. However, the most crucial thing you must do is to ensure that your console is a blank slate upon which its new owner can build their gaming world.

If you’re planning on moving over to a newer model of PlayStation, you may want to back up your data to an external hard drive. Once you’re armed with an external storage device, plug it into your PS4 and the transfer can begin!

  1. From the home page on your PS4, go to Settings.

    Source: Android Central

  2. In the Settings menu, select System.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  3. From System, scroll down and select Back Up and Restore.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  4. Finally, select Back Up PS4.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

How to deactivate your system as your primary PS4

The first thing you need to do is make sure that your PlayStation account is no longer linked to the system that you intend to sell.

  1. From the home page of your PS4, go to the Settings menu.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  2. Scroll down and select Account Management.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  3. Select Activate as Your Primary PS4.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  4. From the Activate menu, choose Deactivate.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

Initialize your PS4

  1. From the home page of your PS4, go to the Settings menu.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  2. Scroll down and select Initialization at the very bottom.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  3. Select Initialize PS4.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

  4. Select Full initialization.

    PS4 screenshotSource: Android Central

This is going to take a few hours but it’s going to ensure that all your data is wiped clean like you were never there.

This is a great point in the lifecycle of the PS4 to sell. It has an incredibly robust library of games which makes it desirable for those who have been aching to check out the titles they have been missing. And with the Slim and Pro versions of the PlayStation out it is also a great time to upgrade

Our top equipment picks

A great backup drive

Seagate 2TB Drive

Your key to game streaming

If you want to save all the data you pull off of your PS4, you’re going to need a drive. This baby is perfect for the task and should have more than enough space to store all your saves and screenshots with plenty of room to spare.

Grab a console

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 is available, although finding one is tough at the moment. Should you get lucky, the PS5 is the latest and greatest in Sony’s line of consoles, offering players blazing fast speeds and some huge improvements in other areas as well.

Digital future

PS5 Digital Edition

Time to play — digitally

Play the same great PS5 games as well as your older PS4 titles — provided they are all digital. The PS5 Digital Edition doesn’t have a disc drive but it has the exact same specs as the regular PS5 otherwise.

PlayStation accessories you’ll love

Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR