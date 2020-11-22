How far can the DoJ really go in prosecuting foreign actors? By Cointelegraph

The long arm of justice: How far can the DoJ really go in prosecuting foreign actors?



In early October, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed its Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework, a report laying bare the government’s vision for emerging threats and enforcement strategies in the cryptocurrency space. The document is an important source of insight into how the laws governing digital finance will be soon implemented on the ground.

One of the fundamental principles that the government asserts in the document is its broad extraterritorial jurisdiction over foreign-based actors who use virtual assets in ways that harm U.S. residents or businesses. The guidance sets an extremely low bar for perpetrators of cross-border crime to clear before they face prosecution.

Business as usual

Not new for crypto, either

Enforcement tools at DoJ’s service

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph