Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Apple’s future: A look at M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini
  • Google investing $3 million in Canadian AI research institute Mila
  • Huawei Canada says it has confidence in CFO’s innocence as hearings resume
  • LG launches red and green Velvet colours in Canada
  • Rogers, Sportsnet and University of Waterloo launch hackathon to enhance sports media
  • Wonder Woman 1984 will stream on Crave in Canada following its theatrical release
  • Google Stadia is coming to iOS via a progressive web app
  • Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada
  • 58 percent of Canadian adults have been gaming more during COVID-19
  • Here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Canadian carriers
  • Proposed privacy bill promises transparency for Canadians, hefty fines for organizations
  • Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday’ deals include smartphone discounts and more
  • Virgin Mobile launches Black Friday deals with discounts on phones, bonus data
  • Bell’s 2020 Black Friday promotions are live
  • Alberta’s ‘ABTraceTogether’ app has been used to trace only 20 cases since May
  • Rogers launches Black Friday deals with savings on phones and plans
  • Fido launches Black Friday deals with bonus data and discounts on phones
  • Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals include phone discounts and up to 10GB bonus data
  • Telus launches Black Friday offers including savings on phones
  • Toronto Police issue public safety alert to those selling game systems online
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an excellent Breath of the Wild prequel

