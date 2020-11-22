Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Apple’s future: A look at M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini
- Google investing $3 million in Canadian AI research institute Mila
- Huawei Canada says it has confidence in CFO’s innocence as hearings resume
- LG launches red and green Velvet colours in Canada
- Rogers, Sportsnet and University of Waterloo launch hackathon to enhance sports media
- Wonder Woman 1984 will stream on Crave in Canada following its theatrical release
- Google Stadia is coming to iOS via a progressive web app
- Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada
- 58 percent of Canadian adults have been gaming more during COVID-19
- Here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Canadian carriers
- Proposed privacy bill promises transparency for Canadians, hefty fines for organizations
- Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday’ deals include smartphone discounts and more
- Virgin Mobile launches Black Friday deals with discounts on phones, bonus data
- Bell’s 2020 Black Friday promotions are live
- Alberta’s ‘ABTraceTogether’ app has been used to trace only 20 cases since May
- Rogers launches Black Friday deals with savings on phones and plans
- Fido launches Black Friday deals with bonus data and discounts on phones
- Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals include phone discounts and up to 10GB bonus data
- Telus launches Black Friday offers including savings on phones
- Toronto Police issue public safety alert to those selling game systems online
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an excellent Breath of the Wild prequel
The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .