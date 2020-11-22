Hasnat Khan, 62, who had fling with Princess Diana spotted putting bins out at Essex home

The heart surgeon who once had a discreet two-year relationship with Princess Diana was spotted putting the bins out at his Essex home on Sunday.

Hasnat Khan, 62, who was nicknamed ‘Natty’ and branded ‘Mr Wonderful’ by the Princess, wore a t-shirt, sandals and tracksuit bottoms to carry out the chore.

During their fling, which ended in the summer of 1997, Diana – who is said to have considered him the love of her life – met the surgeon’s family and even considered converting to Islam

Mr Khan, pictured more than 20 years on, no longer sports a moustache and his hair was flecked with grey in the photo, which was taken on Friday.

The 62-year-old now does humanitarian work in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Speaking in 2008, Mr Khan broke an 11-year silence about the Princess to say, ‘I found her a very normal person with great qualities.’

The couple met at the Royal Brompton Hospital when Diana was visiting a friend who was recovering from a heart operation.

They then pursued a discreet, two-year affair which ended in the early summer of 1997. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 of that year.

The Princess’s closest friends previously spoke of her distress when the surgeon ended their relationship.

She had met his family during her 1996 visit to Pakistan, a trip on which she wore a traditional shalwar kameez – baggy trousers paired with a flowing dress.

She is said to have been so smitten at one point that she considered converting to Islam so the pair could marry.

She abandoned the idea when Mr Khan decided their relationship would not work long-term.

His father, Abdul Rasheed Khan, said his son had told the family: ‘If I married her [Diana], our marriage would not last for more than a year. We are culturally so different from each other.

‘She is from Venus and I am from Mars. If it ever happened, it would be like a marriage from two different planets.’

Khan introduced Diana to the charity Chain of Hope, for which he was a volunteer surgeon.

Ten years after Diana’s death, Mr Khan wed Hadia Sher Ali, a Pakistani descendant from Afghan royalty. She was 29 at the .

Their arranged marriage ended after 18 months.

In 2017, the Daily Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare reported that Mr Khan had become engaged to a Muslim woman, Somi Sohail, who was many years his junior.

She accompanied him to a ball in London’s Mayfair held by Chain of Hope.

‘Hasnat is very happy,’ a friend told Mr Shakespeare.

‘He hasn’t told us much yet about Somi, but they plan to get married and have children. We are delighted for him.’