Gucci Mane & Jeezy’s Verzuz Breaks Record

Bradley Lamb
Swizz Beatz has announced the numbers for the Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz battle — and the numbers are astronomical.

“WOW. The numbers are officially in, and a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in as we broke our all-time livestream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz,” Swizz wrote on Instagram.

“On a minimum level, 9.1 MILLION people watched this epic, legendary showdown between @jeezy and @laflare1017. (As we saw across the country, there was a new phenomenon of Verzuz viewing parties, so that figure is not including those who gathered in large numbers together.)

