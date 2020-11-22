Gucci Mane & Jeezy’s Verzuz Breaks Record

Swizz Beatz has announced the numbers for the Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz battle — and the numbers are astronomical.

“WOW. The numbers are officially in, and a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in as we broke our all-time livestream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz,” Swizz wrote on Instagram.

“On a minimum level, 9.1 MILLION people watched this epic, legendary showdown between @jeezy and @laflare1017. (As we saw across the country, there was a new phenomenon of Verzuz viewing parties, so that figure is not including those who gathered in large numbers together.)

“This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year. OUR culture has made us the top show in the world for music outside of The Grammy’s. Thank you infinitely! 🙏🏾”

