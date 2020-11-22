Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for $50 with Degoo

Thanks and giving
From the Editor’s Desk: Taking stock and giving thanks
This week, like most weeks in this unending year of weird, will look very different than years past, but that doesn’t mean this week still can’t be a heartwarming week of good (and good deals). Here’s what I’m thankful for this week.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};