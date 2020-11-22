Germany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021, sources say By

© . FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Scholz and Justice Minister Lambrecht hold news conference in Berlin
BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to take on about 160 billion euros ($190 billion) in new debt in 2021, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
A government source said last month that the 96 billion euros initially eyed by Scholz for next year would not be enough.
