Germany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021, sources say

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Scholz and Justice Minister Lambrecht hold news conference in Berlin

BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to take on about 160 billion euros ($190 billion) in new debt in 2021, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

A government source said last month that the 96 billion euros initially eyed by Scholz for next year would not be enough.

