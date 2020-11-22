Female Rapper MULATTO Exposed For Her Past As A ‘WEAVE THIEF’!!!

Female rapper Mulatto is being put on blast for her past. has learned that multiple hair company employees are blasting the rapper for allegedly stealing weaves from them in the past.

They claim that Mulatto was a notorious “weave thief.”

It all started when a single shop owner claimed that Mulatto had stolen hair from her in the past. Then, within minutes, learned that dozens of other shop owners shared their stories of Mulatto’s alleged weave theft.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to get involved and turn Mulatto’s exposure into some memes. Look:

Mulatto, real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is known for being the inaugural winner of the Lifetime reality series The Rap Game.

Mulatto’s breakthrough occurred with her 2019 single, “Bitch from da Souf”, and consequently she signed to RCA Records. In August 2020, the song reached the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 95.

After releasing a remix of the song with rappers Saweetie and Trina, Mulatto released the follow up single, “Muwop” featuring Gucci Mane, in 2020.

Both songs were included on Mulatto’s debut album Queen of Da Souf, released on August 21, 2020 via RCA Records.