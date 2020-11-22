Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Running back

Lisa Witt
With no teams on bye this week, our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings are about as loaded as they can be at this point in the season. That said, there will still be questions about the statuses of Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and D’Andre Swift as they deal with injuries that have kept them out in recent weeks.

Swift will command a lot of attention early in the week. He is dealing with a concussion, and with the Lions set to play the early game on Thanksgiving, he’ll have a short turnaround. If he’s out, it would be unfortunate given the sweet matchup against Houston’s league-worst run defense, but handcuffs Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson will get another crack at landing in the RB2/flex range.

While Swift represents the first big question of the week, there is some hope that McCaffrey (@ Vikings) and Carson (@ Eagles) will return. Even Austin Ekeler (@ Bills) and Mostert (@ Rams) may be back in Week 12 if all goes well. For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert included in these rankings while Ekeler and Gaskin (@ Jets) are absent, but we’ll be quick to get them in or out of the rankings depending on the news surrounding each player.

Further helping the rankings is that some RBs who have been questionable in recent weeks, namely Devonta Freeman (ankle) and Joe Mixon (foot), have both been placed on IR and will for sure be out. As a result of their absences, Wayne Gallman (@ Bengals) and Giovani Bernard (vs. Giants) both rise into the RB2 ranks and should continue to get a high volume of carries. David Johnson (concussion) and Justin Jackson (knee) also remain on the IR.

The RB2 tier is deep this week, so that’s positive news for fantasy owners. No longer will they be forced to rely on the committee-type backfields of the 49ers (@ Rams), Broncos (vs. Saints), Bills (vs. Chargers), Rams (vs. 49ers), and Jets (vs. Dolphins). Some of the backs from these teams will have good games, but it’s almost impossible to predict who will get the majority of the carries or touchdown chances on a weekly basis. If you can avoid them, that’s the right move, especially with some other formerly muddled backfield seeing individual breakouts in recent weeks (JK Dobbins with the Ravens, Kalen Ballage with the Chargers, Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, and Salvon Ahmed with the Dolphins). 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

  • #2

    Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

  • #4

    Antonio Gibson, Washington

  • #5

    James Robinson, Jaguars

  • #6

    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

  • #10

    Derrick Henry, Titans

  • #11

    David Montgomery, Bears

  • #13

    Miles Sanders, Eagles

  • #14

    Damien Harris, Patriots

  • #15

    Kenyan Drake, Cardinals

  • #16

    Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins

  • #19

    Chris Carson, Seahawks

  • #20

    Wayne Gallman, Giants

  • #21

    Giovani Bernard, Bengals

  • #22

    James Conner, Steelers

  • #23

    Jonathan Taylor, Colts

  • #24

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

  • #25

    Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers

  • 26 Adrian Peterson, DET vs. HOU
    27 JK Dobbins, BAL @ PIT
    28 Raheem Mostert, SF @ LAR
    29 Kalen Ballage, LAC @ BUF
    30 Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. NO
    31 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ DAL
    32 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. KC
    33 Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. HOU
    34 La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. MIA
    35 Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAC
    36 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
    37 Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. SF
    38 Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. NO
    39 Cam Akers, LAR vs. SF
    40 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NE
    41 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAC
    42 Frank Gore, NYJ vs. MIA
    43 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SF
    44 Matt Breida, MIA @ NYJ
    45 Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. TEN
    46 Le’Veon Bell, KC @ TB
    47 Carlos Hyde, SEA @ PHI
    48 Tevin Coleman, SF @ LAR
    49 Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
    50 Sony Michel, NE vs. ARZ
    51 James White, NE vs. ARZ
    52 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
    53 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI
    54 Latavius Murray, NO @ DEN
    55 Jerick McKinnon, SF @ LAR
    56 Mike Davis, CAR @ MIN
    57 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS
    58 Devontae Booker, LV @ ATL
    59 Dion Lewis, NYG @ CIN
    60 Samaje Perine, CIN vs. NYG
    61 Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA
    62 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. CAR
    63 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ BUF
    64 Brian Hill, ATL vs. LV
    65 Benny Snell, PIT vs. BAL
    66 Jalen Richard, LV @ ATL
    67 Darrel Williams, KC @ TB
    68 Corey Clement, PHI vs. SEA
    69 D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ IND
    70 Troymaine Pope, LAC @ BUF
    71 Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ IND

