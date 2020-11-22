Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Running back

With no teams on bye this week, our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings are about as loaded as they can be at this point in the season. That said, there will still be questions about the statuses of Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and D’Andre Swift as they deal with injuries that have kept them out in recent weeks.

Swift will command a lot of attention early in the week. He is dealing with a concussion, and with the Lions set to play the early game on Thanksgiving, he’ll have a short turnaround. If he’s out, it would be unfortunate given the sweet matchup against Houston’s league-worst run defense, but handcuffs Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson will get another crack at landing in the RB2/flex range.

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

While Swift represents the first big question of the week, there is some hope that McCaffrey (@ Vikings) and Carson (@ Eagles) will return. Even Austin Ekeler (@ Bills) and Mostert (@ Rams) may be back in Week 12 if all goes well. For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert included in these rankings while Ekeler and Gaskin (@ Jets) are absent, but we’ll be quick to get them in or out of the rankings depending on the news surrounding each player.

WEEK 12 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Further helping the rankings is that some RBs who have been questionable in recent weeks, namely Devonta Freeman (ankle) and Joe Mixon (foot), have both been placed on IR and will for sure be out. As a result of their absences, Wayne Gallman (@ Bengals) and Giovani Bernard (vs. Giants) both rise into the RB2 ranks and should continue to get a high volume of carries. David Johnson (concussion) and Justin Jackson (knee) also remain on the IR.

The RB2 tier is deep this week, so that’s positive news for fantasy owners. No longer will they be forced to rely on the committee-type backfields of the 49ers (@ Rams), Broncos (vs. Saints), Bills (vs. Chargers), Rams (vs. 49ers), and Jets (vs. Dolphins). Some of the backs from these teams will have good games, but it’s almost impossible to predict who will get the majority of the carries or touchdown chances on a weekly basis. If you can avoid them, that’s the right move, especially with some other formerly muddled backfield seeing individual breakouts in recent weeks (JK Dobbins with the Ravens, Kalen Ballage with the Chargers, Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, and Salvon Ahmed with the Dolphins).

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.