Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 12: Running back

If fantasy football owners are looking for something to be thankful about during Thanksgiving week, they can start with the running back depth available in Week 12. With zero teams on bye and several players potentially returning from injuries, there will be plenty of starting options, especially in PPR formats. That’s why navigating our Week 12 fantasy RB PPR rankings will be both fun and somewhat difficult as owners look to make the correct start ’em, sit ’em decisions with the fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching.
Though many RBs are getting healthier, there are some key injuries to watch. Notably, D’Andre Swift is dealing with a concussion that kept him out in Week 11. He’s set to play on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET, so he’ll need to be watched closely in the coming days. He’ll be an RB1 if active in a great matchup, but if he’s out, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson — the more likely of the two to catch passes — will carry more value as RB2/flex options.
Additionally, fantasy owners will want to check on the status of David Montgomery. The Bears were idle last week, but Montgomery missed his previous game with a concussion. He should be good to go in a nice matchup against a porous Packers run defense, but it’s worth checking up on, especially with six teams playing on Thursday and impacting later-week lineup decisions.
Other injury worries worth monitoring include Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Chris Carson (foot), Raheem Mostert (knee), Myles Gaskin (knee), and Austin Ekeler (hamstring). For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert in the rankings and Gaskin and Ekeler excluded, but things could change throughout the week. Stay tuned for injury updates that will impact the rankings.
Per usual, a handful of players move up in our PPR rankings. J.D. McKissic (@ Cowboys) gets the biggest boost since Alex Smith loves checking the ball down to him. Other notable risers include Nyheim Hines (vs. Titans), Chase Edmonds (@ Patriots), and Leonard Fournette (vs. Chiefs).
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
26 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ DAL
27 Raheem Mostert, SF @ LAR
28 JK Dobbins, BAL @ PIT
29 Kalen Ballage, LAC @ BUF
30 Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. HOU
31 Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. NO
32 Adrian Peterson, DET vs. HOU
33 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
34 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. KC
35 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NE
36 La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. MIA
37 Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. SF
38 Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. NO
39 Cam Akers, LAR vs. SF
40 Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAC
41 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAC
42 Frank Gore, NYJ vs. MIA
43 James White, NE vs. ARZ
44 Jerick McKinnon, SF @ LAR
45 Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. TEN
46 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SF
47 Matt Breida, MIA @ NYJ
48 Le’Veon Bell, KC @ TB
49 Carlos Hyde, SEA @ PHI
50 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI
51 Tevin Coleman, SF @ LAR
52 Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
53 Sony Michel, NE vs. ARZ
54 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
55 Latavius Murray, NO @ DEN
56 Mike Davis, CAR @ MIN
57 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS
58 Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA
59 Devontae Booker, LV @ ATL
60 Dion Lewis, NYG @ CIN
61 Samaje Perine, CIN vs. NYG
62 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. CAR
63 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ BUF
64 Brian Hill, ATL vs. LV
65 Benny Snell, PIT vs. BAL
66 Jalen Richard, LV @ ATL
67 Darrel Williams, KC @ TB
68 Corey Clement, PHI vs. SEA
69 D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ IND
70 Troymaine Pope, LAC @ BUF
71 Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ IND