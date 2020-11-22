Experts say AI-based apps like qXR, which help clinicians diagnose tuberculosis early, could make an enormous impact on the control of the disease in India (Apoorva Mandavilli/New York Times)

Apoorva Mandavilli / New York Times:
Experts say AI-based apps like qXR, which help clinicians diagnose tuberculosis early, could make an enormous impact on the control of the disease in India — In rural India and other places where tuberculosis is rampant, A.I. that scans lung X-rays might eliminate the scourge.
