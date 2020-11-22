Eskom security guard ambushed, shot dead in Soweto

A security officer was shot and killed while on duty with an Eskom network patrol in Soweto.

An Eskom security officer has been shot and killed

while on patrol in Soweto.

The death follows the murder of two other Eskom

security guards earlier in the month.

The power utility says the security guards are

strategically deployed to prevent theft and vandalism of electricity

infrastructure.

A security officer who was contracted to Eskom was

shot dead while patrolling in Soweto – the third officer to be attacked this

month.

“An Eskom-contracted security officer

sustained gunshot injuries on Thursday evening while on patrol along the Chris

Hani Road in Soweto,” the power utility said in a statement.

The incident on Thursday comes after two security

officers, also contracted to Eskom, died after they were shot in Lenasia South

on 10 November.

“The preliminary findings indicate that the

officers were ambushed from behind. Both incidents were reported to the South

African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation and no one has been

arrested for these crimes at this stage.”

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo

confirmed the first shooting but was unable to confirm Thursday’s incident at

the of publication.

Shootings condemned

Eskom has condemned the shootings, saying the

security guards are part of its strategy to “combat the escalating theft

of its network infrastructure” which has caused prolonged outages in

Gauteng.

“The power utility is deeply concerned about

the escalating acts of theft and vandalism of its network equipment and

infrastructure which are aimed at derailing its efforts to provide

electricity,” the statement reads.

In July, two security guards were shot dead

in Philippi East, Cape Town, while escorting Eskom technicians out

of the area.

The technicians were in the area attending to an

electricity supply fault.

Anyone who has information about the shootings can

contact the police on 08600 10111 or the Eskom Crime Line number 0800 11 22 27.

