Eagles vs Browns live stream: How to watch week 11 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Cleveland Browns remain right in the thick of it as they head into week 11 to take on the Eagles. The Browns’ division is crowded with talent and despite sitting at 6-3, the team sits at third place. The Browns have also managed to keep things moving forward even without Odell Beckham Jr out for injuries. The Browns’ offense has slumped a little, but they should be able to run all over the Eagles and use the ground game to pick up extra needed yards. On defense, Myles Garrett looked really good against the Texans putting tremendous pressure and forcing mistakes. Cleveland needs that same Garrett to show up and pressure the Eagles in the same way.

The Eagles have bright spots, but have struggled all season. The team sits in first place in their division with a 3-5-1 record. The unfortunate things for the Eagles is that this matchup with the Browns is probably the team's easiest in the coming weeks. It will be a tough road ahead for Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns: Where and when? The Eagles and Browns clash on Sunday, November 22 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX

This week 11 matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs. Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV

