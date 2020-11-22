Dwyane Wade Responds To Mike Tyson Calling Out Boosie

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz sat down for an interview with Mike Tyson, where Tyson grilled the rapper over his comments about Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter — Zaya Wade.

He said he appreciated Tyson speaking out in defense of his family.

“I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic — we had a conversation and I appreciated it. He’s one of those people … he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that,” Wade said on Central Ave.

“I understand that everyone has their own path, their own journey toward accepting things. I’ve never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones — because they don’t know us, they don’t know our heart and they definitely don’t know Zaya. All I do is what my momma say … just pray for ’em.”