Dwayne Johnson On Michael B. Jordan Sexiest Man Alive

“Congrats to my brother Michael B. Jordan on the new sexy crown.”

It’s ABOUT TIME this man gets the recognition he deserves!


Show me a more irresistible dude. I’ll wait.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to remember when he won the title back in 2016. “Fun talkin’ about ‘living each day to the fullest’ in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue,” he wrote.

“Congrats to my brother Michael B. Jordan on the new sexy crown. I CONCEDE NOTHING,” he joked.


Here, Dwayne is clearly making fun of Trump’s recent tweet, where the president said, “I concede NOTHING!” Just when I thought I couldn’t love The Rock any more!

And Dwayne isn’t the only former Sexiest Man Alive to congratulate Michael! John Legend, who won the honor last year, hopped on Twitter to make some jokes, too.


Now that Michael’s taken the crown, the singer’s grateful he can gain his “quarantine weight in peace.”

Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain. https://t.co/Kt0v5AdTMd


Never has John Legend felt more relatable.

So much sexiness in one place! It’s almost too much!


Excuse me while I fan myself in front of my AC.

