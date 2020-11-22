Dressel and Peaty set world records at ISL finals in Budapest By

() – American Caeleb Dressel and Britain’s Adam Peaty set short course world records in the men’s 100m Individual Medley and 100m breaststroke respectively at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Sunday.

Dressel’s IM time of 49.28 seconds shaved six tenths off the record 49.88 he clocked last Monday.

Peaty touched the wall with a time of 55.41 in the breaststroke, beating the record 55.49 he set in the same pool a week ago.

