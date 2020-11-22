Donovan Mitchell lands five-year, $195M extension with Jazz

The max extension for Mitchell doesn’t come as a surprise. The 24-year-old is one of the best players from the 2017 draft class and earned himself an All-Star selection last season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Mitchell set career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game, averaging 24 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from deep.

Mitchell helped lead the Jazz to the playoffs, where they fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Much like Mitchell, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who also is a member of the 2017 draft class, is expected to land a max contract extension.