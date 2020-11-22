Dixie D’Amelio Faces Backlash After Dancing To Trisha Paytas Saying N-Word

In case you didn’t know, this week has been ripe with TikTok drama. Let me sum it up for you.
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio faced heavy backlash after a video of them being rude to their chef went viral. Charli lost nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok.
This caused a lot of people to weigh in on the situation, mainly YouTubers James Charles and Trisha Paytas.
James Charles defended the D’Amelios:
And Trisha, who has criticized the sisters in the past, did not like that and called out James:
She even called for him to be “cancelled.”
So, that led to Dixie trying to “clapback” in some way by trying to expose Trisha. Her way of doing this was by dancing to old audio of Trisha rapping “Fuck Tha Police,” an N.W.A song with the N-word in it. Why white people do this type of shit I will never know:
Trisha replied to the dance, saying, “I said this 10 years ago, and have since apologized numerous times. You danced and smiled to it yesterday! Where’s your apology? Not cool in 2020, girl.”
People immediately called out Dixie for this, saying how weird and inappropriate it was.
Dixie issued an apology after the backlash, saying, “I posted a TikTok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. I took it down and I sincerely apologized for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone.”
In conclusion, I’m going to leave you with this tweet, which encapsulates my thoughts:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!