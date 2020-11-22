Dixie D’Amelio Faces Backlash After Dancing To Trisha Paytas Saying N-Word

In case you didn’t know, this week has been ripe with TikTok drama. Let me sum it up for you.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio faced heavy backlash after a video of them being rude to their chef went viral. Charli lost nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok.

This caused a lot of people to weigh in on the situation, mainly YouTubers James Charles and Trisha Paytas.

James Charles defended the D’Amelios:

this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me… 100M followers in one year &amp; y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she’s a picky eater &amp; made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar 😐

And Trisha, who has criticized the sisters in the past, did not like that and called out James:

Imagine always being the victim in every situation,James how do u do it ? How r u so perfect ? I know it’s easy to deflect to me now. But imagine being JAMES CHARLES-More hated than even Trisha Paytas whew, what a feat 👏🏻 ps stop stealing small creators art,clothing, mu looks etc https://t.co/qyPQwSphqU

She even called for him to be “cancelled.”

Definitely have always said no one deserves to be cancelled. Everyone has room for growth/positive influence. Except James Charles. Please cancel him. He a forever victim with a superiority conflict, has never said sorry his whole life/hangs out with an underage girl regularly

So, that led to Dixie trying to “clapback” in some way by trying to expose Trisha. Her way of doing this was by dancing to old audio of Trisha rapping “Fuck Tha Police,” an N.W.A song with the N-word in it. Why white people do this type of shit I will never know:

dixie damelio is smiling and dancing to a sound of trisha paytas saying the n word as if it’s funny or a joke..

Trisha replied to the dance, saying, “I said this 10 years ago, and have since apologized numerous times. You danced and smiled to it yesterday! Where’s your apology? Not cool in 2020, girl.”

. @dixiedamelio I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times; u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where’s ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl.

People immediately called out Dixie for this, saying how weird and inappropriate it was.

I dislike Trisha a lot but Dixie dancing to Trisha saying the N word is not it esp when she’s friends with ppl who have been called out for doing the exact same thing 🥴

@defnoodles @trishapaytas Dixie dancing to this is just gross. All those influencers hyping her up in the comments are gross too. Especially Tana who has a history of saying the n word, to her best friend Imari who is black.

who’s gonna tell dixie damelio that using an audio that has a non black person saying the n word in it as a response to tiktok beef is not the serve she thinks it is

dixie damelio you dancing to a white person rapping the n word while smiling isn't the serve or the clapback you thought it was......

Dixie issued an apology after the backlash, saying, “I posted a TikTok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. I took it down and I sincerely apologized for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone.”

i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i’m wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support 🖤

In conclusion, I’m going to leave you with this tweet, which encapsulates my thoughts:

Dixie Damelio did a dance to audio of Trisha Paytas saying the n word and Trisha Paytas is now mad Dixie used an audio with the n word. I personally think everyone should just shut the fuck up

