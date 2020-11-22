Disha Patani, Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at the airport

Things are gradually going back to normal and proof is that we have some perfect airport looks to decode once again. Spotted today at the Mumbai airport, Disha Patani, Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra stepped out in uber cool atheleisure ensembles for their flights.

Disha and Sidharth kept it sporty and opted for comfy tracks. Disha paired her white track pants with a pastel green bodysuit and Sidharth went for a bright yellow sweatshirt for there airport look. Contrast to the others, Diana was clicked in a tie-and-dye ensemble that she totally rocked for there outing.

Check out the pictures below.