Decentralized insurance protocol Cover holds vote to cover Pickle hack By Cointelegraph

In what might be an important step towards the maturation of the decentralized insurance space, a claim was filed yesterday with DeFi insurance protocol Cover following the $19 million Dai hack of Pickle Finance — and so far, the majority of users want to see a payout happen.

According to the claim on Cover’s website filed Nov. 21, there have been 99 votes at the time of publication throwing roughly 9,800 COVER tokens — more than 99% of respondent tokens — behind a “yes” vote to pay out affected coverage holders. Ivan Martinez, a technical advisor for Cover, said on Twitter that should the vote pass, the claim will move to its Claim Validity Committee “to decide if it’s valid for a payout or not.”

