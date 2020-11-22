Deals: 2020 iPad Pro $150 off, latest M1 MacBook Air on sale, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a new all-time low price, the latest M1-powered MacBook Air is on sale, and Verizon’s Black Friday sale offers up a free iPhone 12. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Wi-Fi version is $100 off just about every model while the cellular configuration is the full $150 off the regular going rate. This delivers a new all-time low on a number of models, including the 1TB version at $1,499 (Reg. $1,649).

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon offers is offering Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $1,200. That’s good for just over $49 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and just the second discount we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance, thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 512GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet.

Verizon’s Black Friday sale delivers a FREE iPhone 12

Verizon’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with a number of deals on smartphones, accessories, and more discounted ahead of Thanksgiving week. Headlining is Apple’s new iPhone 12 that’s available for FREE when you port in a phone number and choose an unlimited plan. You can also score up to $300 in Verizon gift cards when you trade in an existing device, which will help you score some accessories and more at further discounts.

Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard at $169

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $169. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $31 in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked this year. Logitech’s Craft Keyboard delivers a premium design highlighted by an aluminum build with backlit keys. Alongside being tailored to both Mac and PC experiences, it packs Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the included dongle. It can easily switch between three paired devices and has a built-in customizable dial for using with Photoshop and the like.

Aqara HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $55

AqaraDirect via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its HomeKit accessories headlined by the new G2H HomeKit Security Video Indoor Camera at $55. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, is just the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and has only been beaten by the introductory launch pricing at $3 less. Delivering support for Apple’s recent HomeKit Secure Video standard, this indoor camera expands your Siri setup with 1080p recording. On top of its integrated microSD card slot for local storage, you’ll be able to leverage iCloud for remote access. The entire package also doubles as a Zigbee hub for bringing other Aqara accessories into your setup.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

