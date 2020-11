Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney blasted Florida State’s administration for canceling their football game on Saturday at the last minute.

Clemson traveled to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles on Saturday, but the game was postponed at the last minute over a COVID situation (more details here).

On Sunday, Swinney was ticked off about things and made that known. He said the FSU administration used the COVID issue as an excuse to cancel the game.