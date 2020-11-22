Crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital files for massive $134 million raise By Cointelegraph

Crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital files for massive $134 million raise
In a filing with the SEC yesterday, hedge fund giant Pantera Capital announced an equity offering of up to $134 million — among the largest capital fundraising efforts in the seven year history of the firm.
Formed in 2013 as the first-ever Bitcoin fund in the United States, Pantera initially raised a comparatively measly $13 million, and later $25 million, according to reporting from Cointelegraph.
