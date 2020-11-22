Corporate Bitcoin treasuries are here, which can only mean good things By Cointelegraph

Marc Fleury is the CEO and co-founder of Two Prime, a financial technology company that focuses on the financial application of crypto to the real economy. Building upon his financial expertise spanning from his role advising private equity firms to his academic pursuits in modern monetary and banking theories, he provides the strategic direction for core-vision investment strategy and partnerships for the firm.

Holding (BTC) in treasury will soon become a corporate standard. Wall Street firm MicroStrategy recently made headlines when it decided to allocate a large portion of its treasury to Bitcoin, buying over 21,000 BTC in August and almost 17,000 more in September, making its CEO, Michael Saylor, seem quite prescient already. MicroStrategy stock rallied just like BTC as well — by 50%. According to Saylor, Bitcoin was the best inflation hedge and store of value, and in his words, “Cash is trash.” His wager has, so far, been handsomely rewarding.

