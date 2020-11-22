Coronavirus immunity lasts up to eight months, new study reveals

Researchers found that antibodies started to drop off after 20 days post infection, however, virus-specific memory B cells were present up to eight months after infection.

“These results are important because they show, definitively, that patients infected with the COVID-19 virus do in fact retain immunity against the virus and the disease,” Associate Professor at Monash University, Menno van Zelm, who led the study, said.

The study is the strongest evidence that a COVID-19 vaccine would work for long periods, researchers said, with previous studies finding antibodies diminish in the first few months – meaning people may lose immunity to the virus quickly.