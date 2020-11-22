China’s Li Keqiang tells local governments to create more jobs: state media By

© . FILE PHOTO: Event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army’s participation in the Korean War in Beijing
BEIJING () – China’s Premier Li Keqiang told local governments to create more jobs, spur consumption and expand effective investment, according to a report by state-owned China National Radio.
Li made the remarks in a video meeting with local officials on Friday, according to the report.
