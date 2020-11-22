Chiefs vs. Raiders live score, updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

The Chiefs will get a chance for revenge against the only team to beat them this season, the Raiders, on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11.

Las Vegas outscored Kansas City 40-32 in Week 5, thanks to a sharp performance from Derek Carr. Carr completed 22 of 31 passes (71 percent) for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, outpacing Patricks Mahomes’ line of 22-of-43 passing, 340 yards, two TDs and one interception.

That loss ended a 13-game winning streak for the defending Super Bowl champs dating to Week 10 of 2019. Since then, the Chiefs (8-1) have put together a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Raiders (6-3) lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 7 but have won three straight since. With a win Sunday night, the Raiders would be just one game behind KC in the AFC West and would hold the tiebreaker if they could level the Chiefs’ record by the end of the season.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Chiefs vs. Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 11 game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chiefs 7 7 — — 14 Raiders 14 0 — — 14

Chiefs vs. Raiders updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

9:03 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, CHIEFS. Clyde Edwards-Helaire punches it in from 3 yards out to tie the game at 14-14, 11:16 left in the second quarter.

8:52 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Derek Carr does a nice job of baiting the defense to get a free play and tosses it up to Nelson Agholor for a 17-yard TD as time expires in the first quarter. END OF 1Q: Raiders 14, Chiefs 7.

8:43 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, CHIEFS. Patrick Mahomes uses the misdirection and hits Tyreek Hill on the drag route for an easy 3-yard TD. Hill had five catches for 37 yards on KC’s opening drive.

8:28 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAIDERS. Josh Jacobs punches it in from 2 yards out and the Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, 11:25 left in the first quarter.

8:20 p.m. — Chiefs win the toss. They elect to defer and the Raiders will receive the opening kickoff.

Chiefs vs. Raiders start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

