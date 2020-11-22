Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Celebrities definitely made some choices for the 2020 E!’s People Choice Awards.

Several stars decided to test out a new look for the Nov. 15 award show, including host Demi Lovato, who rocked two different hair colors during the night, proving blondes and brunettes have the most fun. Blake Shelton, meanwhile, took the stage to accept his award (and give an adorable shout-out to Gwen Stefani) without his signature scruff.

But it was Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause‘s bold new ‘do that really had the people talking when she walked the red carpet, so much so that the reality star later had to defend her decision to shake things up on social media.

Aside from the transformations at the 2020 PCAs, Sarah Paulson took to Instagram to reveal the first look at herself in action from the upcoming season of American Crime Story. And Taylor Swift had fans going on an Easter egg hunt in December after switching up her look. Could straight hair signal a new song soon? As fans know all too well, only time will tell.