Charli D’Amelio Posted A Picture With Chef Aaron May

Here’s my best attempt to sum up the situation:

– Dixie and Charli got some pretty strong backlash for their rude behavior during the first episode of their YouTube series Dinner with the D’Amelios.

– Dixie explained the context of the clips used in the video, and Charli called the whole thing a “misunderstanding” while defending herself from death threats she received as part of the backlash.

– James Charles, who was in the video, weighed in and defended Charli. YouTuber Trisha Paytas also chimed in for some reason.

— Dixie responded to Trisha by posting a video of herself dancing to an audio clip of Trisha saying the N-word, was (rightfully) dragged for it, deleted the video, and apologized.

— After losing about half a million TikTok followers, Charli bounced back and just hit 100 million after all.