Charli D’Amelio Passes 100 Million TikTok Followers

That’s a lot of followers.
As you’ve probably heard by now, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has been in some hot water this week.
The backlash was pretty swift after the video showed Charli and Dixie being super rude to their chef, who prepared the family a paella with snails in it.
Then there was the bit where Charli complained about not having reached 100 million followers on TikTok — despite being the most followed person on the platform.
However, the tides recently started to turn — leading Charli to post a “THANK YOU ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH FOR 99 MILLION” yesterday.
@charlidamelio
THANK YOU ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH FOR 99 MILLION I CANNOT WAIT TO SHARE WHAT I HAVE IN STORE FOR YOU ALL VERY SOON!! I LOVE YOU 💕 💕💕 dc @jaedengomezz
♬ original sound – jaedengomez
And it now looks like Charli got her way. She just passed 100 million followers — making her the first TikToker to do so.
Anyway, there’s probably some big point here about the actual effects of online backlash on popularity — but for now, I’m going to go lie down.
