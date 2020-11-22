Celtics, Tatum agree to $195 million max extension By

© . NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics



The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $195 million max extension, ESPN reported Sunday.

The deal could approach $200 million with All-NBA escalators, per the report. The extension takes effect for the 2021-22 season, as the 22-year-old has a year remaining on his rookie contract.

The Celtics selected Tatum No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft out of Duke. He broke out in a big way this past season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game in the COVID-shortened season. The mark eclipsed his 2018-19 average by nearly eight points.

Tatum averaged 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals — also career highs — as he was named to his first All-Star team and to the All-NBA third team. He led Boston with 189 3-pointers.

Tatum averaged 25.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the postseason, leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals where they lost to the Miami Heat in six games. Tatum played an average of 40.6 minutes per game in 17 postseason contests.

Tatum is the third player from the 2017 class to sign a max extension since free agency opened Friday, joining Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

