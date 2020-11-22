Celtics’ Jayson Tatum agrees to five-year, $195M extension

The signing doesn’t come as a surprise. Tatum, who was selected to the All-NBA Third Team last season, is one of the best players from the 2017 draft class.

Tatum set career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game last season, averaging 23.4 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep. Those impressive numbers helped him earn an All-Star selection for the first time in his career.

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who also was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, put pen to paper on a designated rookie max extension on Sunday, too.