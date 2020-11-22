Celtics’ Jayson Tatum agrees to five-year, $195M extension

Jayson Tatum isn’t going anywhere.
The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension with the Boston Celtics on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The signing doesn’t come as a surprise. Tatum, who was selected to the All-NBA Third Team last season, is one of the best players from the 2017 draft class.
Tatum set career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game last season, averaging 23.4 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep. Those impressive numbers helped him earn an All-Star selection for the first time in his career.
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who also was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, put pen to paper on a designated rookie max extension on Sunday, too.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90