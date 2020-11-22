Cardi B Unveils BOTCHED New Facelift; Twitter Calls Her A ‘MUPPET’!!

Female rap star Cardi B unveiled her brand new face – and it looks, well … different.

learned that Cardi recently underwent a series of facial surgical procedures that, when taken together, can be considered a non invasive “face lift.” And the procedures have left Cardi with an odd new face.

Hopefully it’s still healing, and will improve over time. But here are some pics of Cardi’s new look:

Of course the people on Twitter had to jump in. They started calling Cardi a muppet, and compared her to a picture of Raven Simone, when she swelled up after eating a mushrooms that she was allergic to.

Cardi B is recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage.

She is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the top certified song by a female rap artist.

She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards.

In 2018 Time magazine included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2020, Billboard honored her as Woman of the Year.