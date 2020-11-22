Home Entertainment Cardi B Unveils BOTCHED New Facelift; Twitter Calls Her A ‘MUPPET’!!

Cardi B Unveils BOTCHED New Facelift; Twitter Calls Her A ‘MUPPET’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Female rap star Cardi B unveiled her brand new face – and it looks, well … different.

learned that Cardi recently underwent a series of facial surgical procedures that, when taken together, can be considered a non invasive “face lift.” And the procedures have left Cardi with an odd new face.

Hopefully it’s still healing, and will improve over time. But here are some pics of Cardi’s new look:

27ACBFC3-1D1F-4278-9C5B-CABEF669439F
A4BD280C-91E0-48C0-B694-C4995E2D4075

RELATED ARTICLES

©