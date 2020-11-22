Cardano Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By .com

Cardano Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.149435 by 19:10 (00:10 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 10.64% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $4.606795B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.145662 to $0.149435 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 47.62%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.302799B or 1.08% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1023 to $0.1533 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 88.93% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,508.6 on the .com Index, down 0.97% on the day.

was trading at $563.33 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $341.712190B or 63.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $63.985864B or 11.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.