Cambridge man arrested for allegedly stabbing 47-year-old man, potentially life-threatening injuries

By
Matilda Coleman
November 21, 2020 | 10:55 AM

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man, who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, in the leg late Friday night near Central Square in Cambridge, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of 820 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge police said in a tweet.

The victim, a 47-year-old Cambridge man, received medical care on scene before being brought to a local hospital, police said.

