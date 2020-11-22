Bundle an eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System with free Amazon smart devices for Black Friday

Black Friday is getting started at various retailers now that it’s finally Thanksgiving week, with Black Friday deals appearing in just about every product category. There’s even an offer on the all-new Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System that could seriously enhance your internet connection at home.

For a limited time, Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs when you purchase the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System at the discounted price of $269.54. That saves you nearly $90 off what these items would cost separately, and it also means you’ll be able to use the Echo Dot to voice control the eero 6 and even turn off access to specific devices with your voice.

A similar deal is available on the eero 6 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System; you’ll score a free Fire TV Cube (valued at $120) bundled in at $40 off the eero 6 Pro’s regular price.

The eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System can cover up to 5,000 square feet with wireless internet to help eliminate any Wi-Fi dead zones in your home where your devices can’t receive a good connection. It’s capable of allowing speeds up to 500Mbps and uses TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic, reducing drop-offs and letting you reliably stream content in 4K — including video games. Wi-Fi 6 offers support for over 75 devices simultaneously, and best of all, the system takes just a few minutes to setup and walks you through how to do so via the eero app. The eero 6 system even has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub inside so you can control compatible devices using Alexa and the free Echo Dot speaker included in today’s deal.

Alternatively, the eero 6 Pro is the fastest eero yet, offering coverage for up to 6,000 square feet and speeds up to a gigabit. With the included Fire TV Cube, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to turn on your TV, dim your smart lights, and turn on your favorite shows in 4K UHD. It also includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR.