BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, DASH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, DASH

(BTC) has made a stellar comeback from its March lows in 2020 and this performance is getting noticed by institutional investors. Recently Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO of fixed income, said that Bitcoin could replace gold as it is “more functional than passing a bar of gold around.”

Comments like these are a positive sign as they demonstrate that the narrative of Bitcoin being increasingly viewed as digital gold even among traditional investors has been gaining wider acceptance.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360