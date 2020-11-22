Brooklyn Nine-Nine Personality And Trivia Quizzes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

🚨CALLING ALL NINE-NINERS! 🚨


F. Scott Schafer / NBC/


Getty Images / NBC

It’s the best of both worlds, baby! Are you more of a Melissa Fumero/Jake Peralta or Andy Samberg/Charles Boyle combo? Find out here.


/ NBC

This “would you rather” quiz is pretty impossible for Brooklyn Nine-Nine superfans, tbh. Can you do it? Give it a go here.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is full of iconic quotes, but do you remember who said them? Take the quiz here.


NBC

Calling all Parks and Rec fans! Are you a Rosa/April or more of a Leslie/Amy? Find out here.


NBC

Obsessed with all things Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Pick one thing for every letter of the alphabet and we’ll tell you which of these underrated characters you’re most like. Take the quiz here.


NBC

Are you a fan of Parks and Rec, The Good Place, AND Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Well, do we have a treat for you! Take the quiz here.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR