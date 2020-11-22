Brad Fittler laments Blues’ inability to execute ‘Plan B’ in heated State of Origin decider

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has lamented his team’s inability to execute its “Plan B” in the State of Origin decider against Queensland.

Despite coming in as hot favourites, Fittler’s hopes of an Origin three-peat were dashed by Wayne Bennett’s side who secured a famous 2-1 series victory on Wednesday.

After being surprised by an aggressive Maroons defensive line in the series opener, Fittler’s charges put plans in place to counter the tactic, but failed to execute in front of a hostile crowd at Suncorp Stadium, something he deeply regrets.

“To be in that situation again, you’d like to have the players definitely know what to do,” Fittler told the Daily Telegraph.

Blues coach Brad Fittler checks on James Tedesco after he was forced off the field due to a head knock (Getty)

“We spoke about things to do and we couldn’t achieve it on the field under pressure. The Plan B stuff we practised, but maybe we didn’t practice it enough.

“I’m talking about ways to get around them being up in your face and things that you can nearly guarantee are going to happen.

“You’re constantly weighing up why we got ourselves in that position.

“Was it because we couldn’t get to our plan, is it because of certain players, is it because of what they were doing, is it because of the referee, you just try and come up with a reason that you can now go do something about.

“At the end of the day it’s about applying pressure, finding a way to win and finding the people to win.

“Our next job is going to be to pick a team for 2021.”