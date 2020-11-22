Bow Wow Flames ‘Old Head’ Rappers: Accept It’s Over!!

Bow Wow had a few words of advice for the older generation of rappers — he thinks it may be time for some of them to call it quits.

“Some of these older guys are starting to look like haters,” he wrote on Instagram Story. “You not pose to understand the music but lets praise these young artist for making a way for themselves. Some of yall old heads have to accept its over and find a new way to continue on your legacy. Doesnt look good on yall resume.”

He continued: “Im all for whats going on. I love what these young brothaz is doing! Keep it up you guys are now! And the future of this business … don’t let anyone tell you different.”

BOW WOW & ANGELA SIMMONS ON IG LIVE

It’s unclear as to who Bow was speaking on. He has been in the industry coming up to three decades — there are many who would also consider him to be an “old head rapper.”

Is he right?